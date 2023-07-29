Stockton hosts its first ever Pride celebrations

The first ever Pride has taken place in Stockton to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and raise awareness of inclusion and equality.

Taking place across the town, the event was open to people of all ages and backgrounds, at ARC Stockton, Wellington Square Shopping Centre and Stockton Globe.

Organised by LGBTQIA+ arts charity Curious Arts, it included a Pride market, a Mini Pride, a pop-up celebration for ages 3-7 and their families with colourful arts, crafts and story times.

Family Drumming workshop Credit: ITV News

Phil Douglas from Curious Arts said: "It’s about celebrating coming together, respecting and understanding each other, you know, it’s a pretty tough world out there sometimes. Not everyone is as open minded and inclusive and I just think everyone deserves a chance to feel welcome and equal in their own town, in their own community, so it’s important to feel visible."

Stockton Globe hosted free choir and DJ workshops and a calming queer yoga session. A number of sessions also took place at ARC Stockton.

Stockton Pride Credit: ITV News

Fiona Goudie-Hunter from ARC said: "At Arc today we have the creative youth challenge happening all day, that’s for 11 to 19 year olds who identify as LGBTQIA+ and they’re doing some really wonderful drama activities.

"We’ve got an amazing family drumming workshop down stairs in the workshop and they’re all about to leave the building and go and do a fantastic performance and Wellington Square and we’v e also got time to talk, which is a really safe trans space for people to come and just chill, have a cup of tea and a bit of cake."