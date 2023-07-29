The British leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series has kicked off on Wearside.

Sunderland was announced as the host last year, bringing the elite swim, bike, run event to the city.

Roker Beach will welcome the world's best triathlete's to take part in events across the weekend of Saturday 29 July and Sunday 30 July 2023.

There is a lot at stake for the competing triathletes as the event takes place within the qualification window for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with many British athletes hoping to qualify.

This is the latest big sporting event to be held in Sunderland. Last summer, Roker held the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final which brought together up-and-coming youth, junior, senior and para athletes.

Over the weekend, the 2023 British Standard Distance Triathlon Championships and Age-Group Team Qualifier for the 2024 World Triathlon Standard Distance Championships will take place.

Amateur participants also have the opportunity to take part in the event with much of the racing taking place on the same course as the one the athletes use.

The BIG Swim Bike Run provides those looking to try a triathlon the chance to get involved over the weekend, with a mini event taking place for children.

Entry fees from the public events over the weekend will be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Andy Salmon, British Triathlon CEO, said: "Growing participation in swim, bike, run is at the heart of all we do at British Triathlon and the Home Nations, so to be able to bring the best triathletes in the world to a new destination in Britain is immensely exciting.

"As well as the elite races, World Triathlon Championship Series Sunderland will provide participation opportunities for all abilities to take part."

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Graeme Miller, said: "It's hugely exciting for Sunderland to host the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series and welcome some of the world's best athletes to Roker seafront.

"Hosting the World Triathlon Championship Series will give the city's residents a chance to see elite athletes in action or challenge themselves and take part in one of the brilliant Swim, Bike Run activities on offer in the run up to the main event."

Britain last hosted the World Triathlon Championship Series in Leeds in 2016.