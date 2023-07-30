Allan Saint-Maximin has officially swapped the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle United.

The former Magpies winger has left St James' Park to move to Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee.

It had been rumoured that he'd been offered a deal worth around £30 million.

He spent four years at the Tyneside club and said he felt he had "become a Geordie".

During his time at Newcastle, the former France youth international scored 13 goals across 124 appearances.

In recent seasons he has struggled with injuries and for the past few weeks speculation had mounted over whether he would depart from Newcastle United under financial fair play rules.

Newcastle United said in a statement: "Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career."

