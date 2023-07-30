A North Yorkshire food festival has returned for the first time in four years.

Around 100 food producers from Teesside, the North East and North Yorkshire are involved in Saltburn Food festival on Sunday 30 July.

It was last held in 2019 and had not been able to make a comeback as post-pandemic economic recovery in the area ruled the event out.

The event has previously been highlighted by The Sunday Times newspaper as one of the reasons why Saltburn is "one of the best places to live in the UK".

Visitors can expect to find a street food market, street theatre and picnic area set up especially for the day.

People will also have the chance to see some of the region's best, and up and coming chefs at the Live Food Theatre in Station Square.

Milton Street, Dundas Street East and West and the town’s Station Street will be closed to traffic.

Festival director Lorna Jackson said: "It’s fantastic to be back for what we think is the tastiest day not only on Teesside but pretty much anywhere else in the country.

"It’s been a long hungry gap, but we’re looking forward to seeing all the festival favourites again plus some very exciting newcomers too."

She continued: "The festival grew out of a very simple idea – to celebrate the great local food we have right here on our own doorsteps in the North East and North Yorkshire – and the festival’s first few years were just incredible.

"We have been completely humbled that literally thousands of people have enjoyed some amazing days.”

To keep the event accessible to as many people as possible, the festival is free for those who attend.

Those attending are encouraged to use public transport and park and ride services are available from Guisborough, Skelton, Brotton and Redcar.

Ms Jackson added: "The main thing I love about the festival is the huge sense of community it creates, with people mingling around and often meeting people they haven’t seen for years. All in friendly surroundings right in the heart of town.

"We’re really looking forward to another exciting and enjoyable day, and we can’t wait to get cracking."

