In pictures: World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland

The British leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series will come to an end in Sunderland today.

The event was held at Roker and saw athletes of all abilities push themselves in the run, swim and cycle challenges.

Elite athletes were there this weekend to secure a qualifying place for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Credit: North News

Photographs from Sunday 30th July's events show people competing in the standard mixed distance non-championship waves.

Credit: North News

In Saturday 29th July's men's race, triathlete Jack Willis, from Middlesbrough, achieved his best ever result in a world championship series.

Willis came 20th in the triathlon top circuit with his family and friends watching on.

Spectators waved on at Roker.

