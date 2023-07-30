A man and a woman have died after a car hit a tree in County Durham.

Police said a black Jeep Cherokee collided with the tree on Whitworth Lane in Spennymoor just before 7am on Saturday 29 July.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene while another passenger was taken to James Cook Hospital with serious injuries.

She remains in a stable condition.

Durham Police said an investigation is underway and that they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

They have asked for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

