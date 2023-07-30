Reality TV star Vicky Pattison has said she had a "terrifying brush with death" when her taxi burst into flames after she got out.

The 35-year-old posted about the incident on her Instagram story and told how it happened as she and fiance Ercan Ramadan travelled to a dinner date.

The former Geordie Shore personality posted a video of the car engulfed in flames with the caption: "I was in that car minutes ago."

Ms Pattison then recalled what happened in a video story and said: "It was absolutely terrifying. So we were just driving along in this Uber and Ercan saw the engine light was on.

"And then the car started making a really horrible noise on the A1, so we pulled over and there was smoke in the back of the car.

"The man was like: 'Just stay in the car, it'll be fine'. Obviously we're on the A1 so you don't want to get out - then all of a sudden it just caught fire, it just burst into flames."

A shocked Pattison continued: "You can see from my video the whole car has exploded, like absolutely terrifying.

"And were just standing there, the police come running over: 'Get back, get back' and I'm like, 'I'm f***ing trying.' Dressed like this, t**s out, on the A1. It was absolutely terrifying... I'm a little bit shaken up."

Ms Pattison, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in ITV's I'm A Celebrity..., said she and Mr Ramadan still went out on their dinner date as she was determined to order a pornstar martini and a chicken Shish.

She confirmed Uber had refunded the journey and apologised for "nearly turning me extra crispy and charging me for the privilege".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...