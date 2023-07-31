Emergency services are on the scene of a large fire at a disused building in Gateshead.

Plumes of thick smoke could be seen for miles around after the blaze broke out near Watergate forest park, Lobley Hill on Monday 31 July.

Several crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are working on the scene at Gateshead Central Nursery.

Police officers are also on the scene.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We can confirm we are currently in attendance at a fire in a derelict building in the Lobley Hill area of Gateshead.

"Our fire control received a call at 12:05pm and crews from across the service were on the scene in a matter of minutes.

"We currently have five appliance and 20 firefighters on scene to extinguish the fire.

"We ask that people avoid the area if possible and residents keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

"This is an ongoing incident. We will provide updates when we can."

