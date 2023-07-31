An investigation is underway after a man is reported to have been forced into a black BLW with five others before being driven away against his will.

The incident happened in Park Avenue, Coxhoe, in County Durham at about 7:30pm on Tuesday 25 July.

Durham Police said it is thought the men are known to each other and described it as an "isolated incident".

The car drove in the direction of Kelloe, and the man was left in Wingate a short time later, a police spokesman said.

The man suffered minor hand injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident reference 455 of July 25.

