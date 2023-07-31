A Natalie Imbruglia super fan got to meet the pop star herself after she spotted his video on TikTok.

Harry Hamilton, from Hartlepool, met the Aussie singer at Kendal Calling, where she was performing at the weekend.

The teenager, who has attended the event in Cumbria every year since 2013, was interviewed by Kendal Calling TV before belting out a rendition of her most famous hit, Torn.

He proved to be popular with the video quickly racking up over 40,000 views on TikTok, attracting Imbruglia's attention.

Natalie Imbruglia posed for pictures with Hartlepool teen Harry Hamilton. Credit: KendalCalling TikTok

He was invited backstage to meet his musical hero ahead of her main stage performance on Sunday.

Together they enjoyed a singalong of Torn before posing for pictures.

Mr Hamilton was one of thousands to attend the festival at Lowther Deer Park with Nile Rodgers and Chic, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Blossoms among the headline acts.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...