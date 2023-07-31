Nexus has enlisted a contractor to "trap and humanely destroy" pigeons as part of the Whitley Bay Metro Station restoration project.

In May, Nexus announced that the Grade-II listed canopy at the station would be "restored to its former glory" in a £5.3m project.

It's after glass tiles fell from the roof during high winds due to Storm Otto on 17 February.

However, the pigeons which currently roost in the station will not been seen after the refurbishment after Nexus enlisted a pest control company to "trap and humanely destroy" them.

Glass fell from the roof of Whitley Bay Metro station last February during Storm Otto. Credit: The Sustenance Society bakery

Animal rights' group North East Animal Rescue believes that Nexus have not "made reasonable endeavours to achieve the purpose in question using alternative, lawful methods" to obtain a GL41 licence, a general licence to kill or take certain species of wild birds to preserve public health or public safety.

The group says that Nexus did not contact them, pigeon rescue groups, or other wildlife rescue groups in the area.

Anna Malia, of North East Animal Rescue told ChronicleLive: "What they should have done is contacted pigeon rescue groups, wildlife groups in the area, to say that if we have any healthy birds being removed can you take them in.

"But they haven't done that, they've basically just said they're going to kill any bird that they take down.

"What would be reasonable for them to do is research what wildlife rescues are in the area and ask them if they have live, healthy birds, can they take the birds in?

"Our answer would have been yes, we can take them in, rather than them going up there and shooting or poisoning the birds."

A Nexus spokesperson said: "Part of Whitley Bay station is closed off for safety reasons while contractors restore the glass roof.

"Pigeons roosting in this area are dropping large amounts of excrement across the station floor, which is a threat to public health and may in turn attract rats.

"In order to deal with this problem, a specialist contractor has been issued with a Government licence to trap and humanely destroy these feral pigeons.

"We understand some people may find this distressing, but there is no alternative which would prevent these pigeons returning.

"Measures like anti-roost spikes and nets can be of some use but can’t be fitted on what is in practice a working building site."

Nexus did not disclose what alternatives it had sought before applying for the GL41 licence, but said that the process had begun.

