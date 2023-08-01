A 14-year-old boy is in a critical condition after suffering serious head injuries in a crash while riding an electric motorbike.

The teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash on the Coast Road in North Tyneside on Sunday 30 July.

The North East Ambulance Service was called to the incident on the eastbound slip road of the A1058 at the junction with Station Road, Wallsend at 9:40pm and alerted police.

The boy was taken to hospital by paramedics where he remains.

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A statement from the force said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a teenager was left with life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision in North Tyneside.

"At 9.40pm on Sunday (July 30), police received a report from the North East Ambulance Service of a collision involving an electric motorbike on the eastbound slip road of the A1058 Coast Road, at the junction with Station Road, in Wallsend.

"The rider of the electric motorbike, a 14-year-old boy, suffered serious head injuries in the collision.

"He was taken to hospital by paramedics where he remains in a critical condition.

"Police have launched a full investigation and are today (Tuesday) appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to contact them.

"Officers are particularly keen to hear from any road users who may dashcam footage of traffic in the area during the moments leading up to the collision which may assist their enquiries."

Anyone with any information is urged to get in touch via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230730-01240.

