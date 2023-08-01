A man has avoided jail but been banned from attending football matches across the UK for throwing a fence at opposition fans.

Daniel Gosnold was arrested during Darlington's 1-1 draw with Spennymoor Town on Boxing Day in 2021 after supporters on both sides started throwing items at each other.

During the disturbance, Gosnold ripped a wooden panel from a segregation fence and threw it at Spennymoor supporters.

The 43-year-old, of Park Crescent, Darlington, was subsequently charged with affray, destroying property and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Durham Crown Court on Friday 28 July and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years. He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work for the affray.

He was also banned from all football matches across the UK for three years and ordered to pay £400 in costs as well as a £156 victim surcharge.

Chief Inspector Stephanie Bird, of Durham Constabulary, said: “Football fans, players and those who work during matches deserve to do so safely and the behaviour witnessed from fans on both sides during this match was completely unacceptable.

“I hope this sentence serves as a warning that this disgraceful behaviour will not be tolerated and we will pursue charges for anyone else involved in this criminal activity, past or present.”

A spokesperson for Darlington FC said: "Darlington FC fully supports the action taken by Durham Police.

"The club condemns any sort of misbehaviour at home and away matches, and we remind supporters that when they travel away from home to watch us play, they are representing the club and should be on their best behaviour.

"We will continue to take action against supporters who are proven to have misbehaved, and we urge our responsible fans to report such activity to the club."

