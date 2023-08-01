A Teesside nuclear power station is marking its 40th year by hoping for future investment to be used for a new reactor.

Hartlepool Nuclear Power station, which currently powers two million homes across the North East, is due to be decommissioned in 2026.

It is hoped it will be replaced by a small nuclear reactor (SMR) - the latest in nuclear technology - which would be smaller and cheaper to run.

It works by splitting atoms to release heat and power turbines which would then send electricity into people's homes.

The Government has not yet announced where the SMRs will be built, but is hoped Hartlepool will be a contender.

Inside Hartlepool's nuclear power station, which is marking its 40th anniversary. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

X Energy, which has built several in the US, is bidding to build one in Hartlepool, which would guarantee work at the plant for the next 60 years.

The 500 members of staff working at the Teesside plant, believe the working culture at the station puts them in a good position to attract the future investment.

Mark Lees, station director said: "We've got the land here, we've got an existing nuclear licensed site, we've got a community used to working with high hazard industries.

"Most importantly we have got a fantastic nuclear safety culture here; you just can't buy that you have to develop over the decades. We've got that in abundance in Hartlepool. That'll be ready for any future project should we be lucky enough to see one in this area."

Carol Tansley from X Energy said: "This provides an opportunity to continue the history and excellence of nuclear energy in Hartlepool.

"The project will provide hundreds of high quality, high paying jobs for decades to come, and thousands during construction."

She continued: "We can be up and running by 2030 or soon after. These kind of small leading edge technologies can be deployed a lot faster than the traditional reactors. Once it's up and running this plant can operate for 60 years."

The people behind Hartlepool nuclear station

Hayley and Andrew Auty met through working at Hartlepool Nuclear Power station. They are following in the footsteps of both of their fathers - and hope their daughters may also work there one day.

Mr Auty said: "It was actually in the control room when we first started in 1983 so it's nice to keep that legacy going."

Hayley and Andrew Auty met at the power station. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mrs Auty added: "We're really proud aren't we, we're really lucky to take that home and talk to the girls about it. They understand and see that big picture as well."

It is hoped the Auty family legacy will continue with Mr Auty saying: "Well certainly the eldest is into her science and her maths, and I'm an engineer by trade. I think she'll happily follow in the footsteps of her mum and dad."

Operations engineer Phil Lloyd told ITV Tyne Tees: "It feels something of an achievement to have been part of all that (the last 40 years), I'd like to think I've contributed something to it.

"I've definitely had a good career, i've managed to work through the ranks a bit doing all sorts of things. Basically my job's been doing anything that's needed doing, which is a fascinating thing to be able to do."

While at the start of her career, apprentice engineer, Emily Gallagher, 23, said: "It's so interesting. The scale of it is massive, the training you get put through it's spot on."