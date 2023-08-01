Play Brightcove video

An early morning kayaker has captured the moment a dolphin jumped out of the sea in pursuit of a fish.

The video was taken by Anthony Skordis who had gone down to Roker Beach in Sunderland with friends to catch the sunrise.

There were four dolphins in the area at the time but Mr Skordis was left surprised when one breached the water right beside him.

"We were keeping a safe distance and then one just breached next to me," Mr Skordis told ITV Tyne Tees.

"I've been photographing them for a couple of years but I have never seen one like this.

"I'm just glad the fish didn't land in my kayak!"

The Whale and Dolphin Conservation charity estimates there are around 30 different species of whales and dolphins have been seen around the UK coastline with bottlenose dolphins, harbour porpoises and minke whales the most frequently spotted.

