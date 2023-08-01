Tributes have been paid to a mother who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the North Sea.

Debby Tarantino was swimming off the beach in Redcar, near the Majuba Road car park, when she got into difficulty on Wednesday 26 July.

Emergency services were able to pull her from the water but she later died in hospital.

The 57-year-old worked as a call taker in Cleveland Police's control room.

Specially trained officers have been appointed to support Ms Tarantino’s family.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Ms Tarantino’s family has today paid tribute to her saying: “We are truly devastated by the loss of our beautiful Debby. Debby was a much-loved daughter, mother, sister, nannie and partner who will be greatly missed.

“Debby was a friend to many and was loved dearly by her colleagues in the force control room at Cleveland Police.”

Last week, Alec Brown, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, said: “I know everyone here at the council and across the community will be upset to hear of the awful news of the death of a woman who was simply enjoying a swim in the sea with friends off the coast of Redcar.

“Our hearts go out to her family and everyone who knew her.

“We also think of those who were with her last night and all those who did so much to try and help including the RNLI, North East Air Ambulance and at James Cook Hospital.”

Her family have asked for privacy at this time.

