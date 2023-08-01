A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice as part of an ongoing murder investigation following the death of an 18-year-old who was found buried in a makeshift grave.

Kieran Williams went missing from his home in Sunderland on 18 April last year and was found six weeks later, buried in a disused industrial estate south of the River Wear in the city, between the Northern Spire Bridge and Claxheugh Rocks.

The teenager, from the Esplanade West area, had been stabbed multiple times and set on fire.

Two men charged in connection with his death were both acquitted of murder following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

One of the men, 20-year-old Louis Hackett, of Fordenbridge Square, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for five years.

Louis Hackett was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: Northumbria Police

However, a judge concluded at the hearing that Mr William’s killer remains at large.

Officers from Northumbria Police’ Major Investigation Team (MIT) continue to investigate Mr William’s murder, and have today (1 August), arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

They remain in police custody at this time.

A search of an address in the Ford Estate area has also been carried out and police remain in the area to carry out further inquiries and offer reassurance.

Anyone with information about Mr William's murder is urged to contact police as soon as possible through their dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or by calling 0191 437 4750 (voicemail available out-of-hours).

Information can be reported anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

