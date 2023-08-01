The war in Ukraine is driving an increase in the rate of rural crime as organised crime groups steal agricultural machinery to sell on the black market.

The National Farming Union's rural crime report has revealed that rural crime cost the North East of England £8.3m last year, a rise of 23.7% from 2021, while it shot up 22% nationwide.

While inflation has played its part, the biggest change has been a new market available to criminal gangs.

“The significant difference is the draw of equipment into the likes of Ukraine and Russia," explained Supt Andy Huddleston from the National Rural Crime Unit. "We are seeing equipment being stolen from the UK specifically to go to those areas as they are markets manufacturers cannot sell to because of either the war or sanctions.

"That's where criminal gangs and organised crime have capitalised, using it as an opportunity to bolster that black market demand.

“We're seeing organised crime groups putting anything they can onto the back of a lorry or a transporter, from excavators to tractors, and getting them out of the country and across to Europe.”

Supt Andy Huddleston of the National Rural Crime Unit. Credit: ITV

The equipment is still thought to be used for agricultural purposes once it reaches its destination but there remains the possibility that it has been repurposed for the war effort.

The thefts have a major impact on those within the farming industry who rely on the equipment for their livelihoods.

“It is a big worry," Hugh Richardson from Wheelbirks Farm near Stocksfield in Northumberland said. "You just can't lock the gate at the end of the day and know that everything's safe.

By its very nature farming is an open business. Anybody can get into this farm from any direction and we are absolutely vulnerable.

"We're generally working by ourselves so there's not the quantity of people or the CCTV to keep an eye on the places you'd maybe have in towns.”

Hugh Richardson from Northumberland has said the increase of farming thefts is a big worry. Credit: ITV

There is no easy solution to the problem but Supt Huddleston has suggested the onus should be on manufacturers to include more stringent anti-theft measures.

"We have been pushing so hard for a number of years now for manufacturers to do their part," he said. "In my opinion, it is absolutely wrong that a brand new quad bike costing over £10,000 can in some cases be started with a screwdriver while some tractors all use the same key.

"That is just wrong. There should be better levels of security taken.

"The Theft Prevention Act got royal assent a couple of weeks ago and it will now be mandated that there will be basic security on these machines. It is not a complete solution but it is certainly part of what we need to do to solve this problem."

