A drink driver who was almost twice the legal limit travelled 28 miles with only two tyres on his van.

Tony Holmwood, from Gateshead, managed to drive from Hexham, to the A1 in Newcastle on the rim of his wheels.

Sparks were flying as the van veered dangerously from left to right, leaving debris behind.

In the early hours of 11 May, an ambulance driver spotted Holmwood driving erratically on A69 with no tyres on the near side.

By the time he came to a grinding halt, the front rim had also gone and there were only spokes left.

Tony Holmwood, from Gateshead, managed to drive from Hexham, to the A1 in Newcastle on the rim of his wheels. Credit: NCJ Media

Neil Pallister, prosecuting, said: "The ambulance driver followed the van and noticed the van's front end was low to the ground and was leaving a scratch mark on the road surface and was swerving from left to right.

"The van was doing between 40 and 60mph and it sped up then slowed down. Further along the A69 the ambulance driver could smell what he thought were burning brake pads or clutch.

"As he continued on the A69 it became obvious there were sparks coming from the front nearside wheel while the tyre had gone and it was being driven on the rim."

When the 28-year-old was breathalysed by police, he was almost twice the drink drive limit.

He said when he left his home in Gateshead, the van had all four tyres but Newcastle Crown Court heard by the time he got to Catton, west of Hexham, he somehow only had two left - but continued driving until he was stopped by police near the A1.

Between Heddon-on-the-wall and Throckley, pieces of debris from the van landed on the road and it was continuing to swerve from left to right.

A traffic police officer waited near the junction with the A1 after reports of the dangerous state of the van

Mr Pallister, prosecuting added: "It was driving on two wheels with smoke coming from the nearside. The front rim had come off, leaving just the spokes and there was no tyre on either nearside wheel.

"The defendant was clearly under the influence of alcohol when he got out.

"The Crown say for 28.7 miles it must have been obvious to the defendant the vehicle was in a dangerous state and should not have been driven.

"It was a prolonged and persistent course of dangerous driving."

Sparks were flying as the van veered dangerously from left to right, leaving debris behind. Credit: NCJ Media

Holmwood, of Twizell Avenue, Blaydon, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol and was sentenced to nine months suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation, 150 hours of unpaid work and he was banned from driving for 18 months and must sit an extended re-test before he can drive again.

Rachel Hedworth, defending, said: "Mr Holmwood is horrified by his actions. This is the type of behaviour he would find abhorrent and he would be extremely concerned about anyone taking the kind of action he did.

"He knows he was very lucky no one was caused any injury and there was no accident as a result. He knows he can't ever behave in this way again."

Miss Hedworth said there was a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation" and said a prison sentence would impact those close to him and the prospect of custody terrified him.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...