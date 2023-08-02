A pet dog was mauled to death in a savage attack committed by another dog.

Kath Gordon was walking three dogs, including her elderly neighbour's Jack Russell Toby, when she spotted the out-of-control bull terrier hurtling towards her.

She managed to scoop the two smallest dogs into her arms but Toby wriggled free and was killed despite the efforts of passers-by to restrain the attacker.

A man was also injured in the incident, which happened in Newcastle's West End on Monday 31 July.

Northumbria Police seized the dog and an investigation is underway.

"It was absolutely horrendous, it ripped him to bits," Ms Gordon said. "I just think something should be done to get these dogs off the streets.

"If people can't control them they shouldn't have them."

Ms Gordon has walked Toby daily alongside her daughter's French bulldog Bruce and her Cocker spaniel Geordie, at around the same time every morning.

On Monday she paused her daily walk at the top of Prince Philip Close, in Benwell, to chat with a relative when she saw the Staffy-type dog heading towards her without an owner. But before she could react the dog had already started its deadly attack.

A passing driver stopped and managed to get two other dogs into the safety of her car but Toby could not be saved.

Kath Gordon was walking Toby with Geordie and Bruce (pictured) when the attack happened. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

Ms Gordon added: "I have walked dogs around Benwell for years and I'm not frightened but I have really struggled to get them out since because I'm so traumatised."

A Northumbria Police statement read: A spokesman said: “At about 11.15am on Monday officers received a report of a dangerous dog that was running loose near Prince Philip Close, Benwell.

“It was reported that it had attacked two other dogs – fatally injuring one – as well as injuring members of the public.

“Officers attended the scene and the dog in question has been seized. A full investigation is ongoing into the incident.”

