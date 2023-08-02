North Tyneside residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to thick, black smoke coming from a fire in Northumberland this evening.

Northumberland and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services are advising people living in Burradon, Killingworth, Dudley and Fordley to shut their doors and windows.

Emergency services were called to what's been described as a large quantity of "tyres and scrap" on fire near the Moor Farm Roundabout towards Annitsford just after 6pm.

Part of the A189 has been closed also been closed while crews deal with the fire.

