Sunderland have announced the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

The 23-year-old arrives for an undisclosed fee and has signed a three-year deal.

He will go straight into the squad, providing competition to current No 1 Anthony Patterson, and could be involved in the Championship opener against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Bishop spent his youth career at Southend United but made the move to Old Trafford in 2020.

However, he failed to break into the Red Devils' first team and spent a year on loan with Mansfield Town, helping the Stags reach the 2022 League Two play-off final where they were defeated by Port Vale.

He returned to Manchester last season and featured in the Red Devils' pre-season tour of America before his move to the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to the Sunderland website after his arrival, Bishop said: " You see the direction that the Club is going, playing young players and allowing them to express themselves and push on in a great league.

"I think that is so exciting, so I want to come in and earn the right to play for such a great team and a great Club.”

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Nathan’s a player we have been tracking for some time and we’ve stayed patient to complete this transfer.

He’s ambitious, positive and focused on improving and trying to earn a place in the starting eleven. We want a challenging environment on the grass every day and we believe Nathan can add to what we feel is a really strong group of goalkeepers."

