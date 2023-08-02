A swan had to be put down after suffering serious injuries when it was attacked by a dog.

Last month, the RSPCA was called out to reports of an injured swan in Big Waters Country Park near Brunswick Village on the outskirts of Newcastle.

The male bird had suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg, and had to be put down to prevent any further suffering.

The RSPCA have now placed signs around the area warning dog owners about being extra vigilant when walking their pets near wildlife.

The RSPCA have put posters up in the area urging dog owners keep their pets on a lead to protect wildlife. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Kirsty Keogh-Laws said: “This was a really upsetting incident to attend as deaths like this one are entirely preventable.

"Sadly this isn’t the first time we’ve received reports about swans being attacked and injured here and concerns always tend to increase during the summer months.

"There are many wild birds living at this reserve and we’d urge people to be responsible and ensure their pets are kept on leads in close proximity to them.”

