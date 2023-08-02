Tributes have been paid to a father who died in a motorbike collision in South Tyneside.

Stephen Robson was riding his motorbike shortly before 8pm on Wednesday 26 July when he was involved in a collision in the Stanhope Road area of Low Simonside, Jarrow, close to the A19.

The 41-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The incident is being investigated by Northumbria Police.

The collision occurred in the Stanhope Road area of Jarrow. Credit: Google

Mr Robson's partner, Donna, has now paid tribute to him following her loss.

She said: “Stephen had a heart of gold and he would do anything for anyone.

“He loved animals, especially his dogs, and had a passion for life.

“Stephen also loved his motorbikes and had just recently started surfing as well.

“We had known each other all our lives and although we had only been partners for about a year, we were planning our lives together and were hoping to go on a cruise in the near future.”

Northumbria Police have reiterated their appeal for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of traffic in the moments before the crash.

Inspector Matthew Hough, of our Motor Patrols department, said: “This was a tragic incident and we would like to reiterate that our thoughts remain with Stephen’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. We will continue to offer them any support we can.

“A full investigation remains ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and could assist our investigation.

“If you were in the area, please check your dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest.”Anyone with information should use the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20230726-1078.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...