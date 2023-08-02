A new text service has been launched on the Tyne and Wear Metro to combat anti-social behaviour.

It is being rolled out so that customers can report issues quickly and in a discreet manner.

The campaign named Not big, Not clever, Not here is in response to feedback from passengers wanting to see more security across the network.

Customers will be able to send messages directly to the Metro control room.

The appropriate action will then be taken, and if necessary, security staff deployed.

It is the latest measure to be introduced to try and clampdown on ASB across the Tyne and Wear network.

Other measures have included extra-security teams, improved CCTV and bringing in police. Nexus, who operate the Metro say the campaign is to highlight that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

Passengers can discreetly message ‘REPORTIT’ to 66777 with details of the behaviour they are reporting. This could include anything from vandalism, graffiti, rowdy behaviour or abusing and threatening employees.

Cathy Massarella from Nexus said: “Our customers want to see more done about anti-social behaviour and we are acting on that with this new campaign and the roll out of our new text alert system.

“We are determined to ensure that Metro is a safe and secure environment for our customers to travel on."

Ms Massarella continued: “The new technology that we’ve had installed at our Gosforth control room is faster and more effective than the current text alert system.

"By texting us on 66777 you get through to the customer service desk straight away and the message appears immediately on their screen so it can be reviewed and the necessary action taken to support the person who has messaged us.

“It’s a system that we hope will give much greater confidence to customers that when they are travelling with us it’s really quick and easy to report something discreetly.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “All measures that help fight and prevent crime on our public transport get my full backing. This new way of reporting is a further example of how we are all listening to the concerns raised by passengers and are responding with a range of solutions to make people safer when travelling about our region.

“From improving reporting and engaging with young people, right through to strengthening the policing presence across the network, we are noticing a positive impact. I’m confident the work from the Safer Transport Northumbria project along with this new campaign and technology from Nexus, will keep driving disorder down.”

The police and crime commissioner has also previously invested in body worn CCTV for our frontline teams and improved digital CCTV cameras on Metro, as well as annually spending £750,000 on a dedicated Northumbria Police Metro police unit.