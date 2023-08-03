Two people have been arrested after a shop was robbed by a man wielding a machete.

Northumbria Police were called to a shop on Brierly Road in Blyth, Northumberland, at around 10pm on Wednesday 26 July following reports of an armed robber.

The man was reported to have demanded money, threatening staff with the weapon, before forcibly stealing more than £1,000 from the till.

The man escaped the scene on foot before police arrived.

Two people have since been arrested following an investigation.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and remains in police custody.

A 34-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Superintendent Colin Lowther, of Northumbria Police, said: “These arrests are the result of thorough and dogged police work by committed officers since this incident occurred just over a week ago.

“Since then, officers have been conducting extensive enquires which led us to identify a key address – for which we were able to swiftly secure a warrant.

“Now, not only do we have two suspects in custody, but we recovered a dangerous weapon which has also been seized and removed from circulation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...