The moment Jacob crossed the finish line

A 10-year-old boy has walked the entire length of Hadrian's Wall raising over £2,000 for charity.

Jacob Alltree, from Haltwhistle, covered the 84-mile route from Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria to Wallsend in North Tyneside with his dad Dale in four days - one day less than their target.

Jacob has been raising money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and Newcastle Falcons Rugby Foundation.

He aimed to raise £1,000 for both but this target has already been surpassed.

Jacob enjoyed a hearty meal with his dad Dale after they completed the challenge. Credit: Family

He received a signed shirt from the Newcastle Falcons for his efforts alongside other gifts from the NEAAS.

Jacob's mum Lorraine said: "Dale and I are incredibly proud of Jacob and even though we encourage him to do the challenge over five days he was determined to do it over four days.

"He has been so positive throughout and even though the weather has not been kind to them and at times he was tired he never wanted to quit and powered on.

"The money he has raised is amazing and he deserves so much credit for what he has accomplished!"

Jacob added: “I enjoyed the challenge with my dad and hours of word association and guessing rugby players' names. When I was feeling down we played games to help keep me going. I had lots of fantastic food too.

"I'm really proud of the amount of money I have raised but my feet hate me now!"

