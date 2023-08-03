Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for information 33 years after a mother-of-three was found dead in a pool of blood in her home.

Ann Heron had been sunbathing in her garden in Darlington on the afternoon of Friday 3 August, 1990.

Later that evening, the 44-year-old was found dead in the living room of Aeolian House, on the A67.

Despite an extensive police investigation, which spanned several years and has been subject to significant review, her killer has never been found.

Her son Ralph Cockburn appealed for people to report any information they have, no matter how small.

He said: “My sister Ann Marie and I want to express our gratitude to those who have already come forward with information.

“Your co-operation has been incredibly valuable, and we’ve made progress thanks to you. But we’re not there yet; we need your help to complete the picture.

“I know there are people out there who know something about what happened that day. You might think that the info you have is insignificant, but trust me, even the smallest detail could be a game-changer.

“It might just be that missing puzzle piece we need to finally catch our mum’s killer.”

Detectives are continuing to use advances in forensic technology to review items recovered from her home.

They also review all information that is submitted by members of the public and urge anyone who might know something from that day, however insignificant they think it might be, to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Rudd, of Durham Constabulary’s Major Crime Team, said: “The investigation into the murder of Ann Heron remains open.

“The Major Crime Team continues to review the case and investigate any new information using advances in forensic science in the hope of identifying evidence to prove who is responsible.

“I hope this appeal on the 33-year anniversary of Ann Heron’s murder will jog someone’s memory and they come forward with any information they may have.

“Ann’s family have been left devastated by what happened, they deserve closure, and we will never give up trying to find who killed her.”

Information can be reported to Durham Constabulary via 101, anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via the portal https://mipp.police.uk/operati on/11HQ020101X43-PO1

