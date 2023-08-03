A man was left with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash on the A1 in Northumberland.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened between Morpeth and Alnwick at about 3.10pm on Wednesday 2 August.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway, at the junction with Swarland.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "For reasons to be established, a silver Ford 4x4 travelling southbound was in collision with a black Suzuki Swift which was heading in theopposite direction."

The male driver of the Suzuki was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which were described as "potentially life-threatening".

An investigation is underway into the causes of the collision.

Inspector Matt Hough, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is clearly a serious incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are committed to finding out exactly what has happened, and I am asking the public to please come forward and assist with our investigation, which is at an early stage.

“If you were driving in that area earlier this afternoon, and saw anything that may be of interest, please let us know.

“We’d also ask everyone to check any dashcam footage and let us know if you saw a silver Ford 4x4 or a black Suzuku Swift travelling on that section of the A1.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230802-0673.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...