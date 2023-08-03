Play Brightcove video

Hannah Binns and Charlie Mole on stage at the Sage Gateshead. Video: NCJ Media

Two 16-year-old musicians got the experience of a lifetime when they were spotted busking by Jack Savoretti and asked to open his gig.

Singer Hannah Binns and guitarist Charlie Mole were performing on Newcastle's Quayside when Savoretti, who was walking past with a bandmate, stopped to listen.

The singer-songwriter, who has seven studio albums, was so impressed he asked them to open his show at the Sage Gateshead.

Hours later, the duo, who have been performing together as HARLIE since last year, were singing in front of thousands of people at the gig.

Hannah Binns and Charlie Mole have been playing together as HARLIE since last year and regularly busk in Newcastle. Credit: NCJ Media

Hannah, of Hebburn, said: "After they'd heard a couple of songs they asked if I wanted to open his show and we were like 100%. We exchanged details and it was a mad rush as we had to get there for the sound check and everything.

"It was really good. Jack himself and the team and crew were the nicest people I have ever met. When I was doing the soundcheck I think they could tell I was a bit nervous but I think having the soundcheck and then some time really helped.

"We loved every minute of it, it was absolutely amazing.

"We did two [songs] as we obviously weren't meant to be there. I'm so glad we got to do one never mind two.

"We sang Believe by Cher and we did a mash-up of I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking for by U2 and Stand By Me.

"When everyone got off stage we were all buzzing and still on a high but Jack still took the time to say well done and he loved it. He made the experience so good."

After the show, Hannah and Charlie got their first touches of fame as the crowd asked for photographs and autographs.

"When I was leaving everyone was wanting photos and autographs and I felt famous. No-one has asked to do that before," Hannah said.

The duo regularly busk at the Quayside and in Northumberland Street.

