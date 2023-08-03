Swimmers who took part in the World Triathlon Championship have reported falling ill, prompting an investigation by event organisers and health bosses.

The event was held in Sunderland for the first time between 29 and 30 July with thousands turning out to watch the races.

However, athletes reported becoming sick in the days after the event.

Data published by the Environment Agency has shown reduced water quality in the Roker Beach area while an elevated level of E.coli was also reported in the area.

British Triathlon said the water analysed was outside of the swim area for the event but are working alongside Sunderland City Council and UK Health Security Agency North East (UKHSA North East) to gather more information.

Participants who have become unwell after the event are urged to report it in order to assist the investigation.

A statement on the British Triathlon website said: "British Triathlon and World Triathlon are aware of illness among some participants following AJ Bell 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series Sunderland.

"We have communicated with participants regarding the situation and we will continue to work with Sunderland City Council and the UKHSA North East in line with their routine processes to establish further information.

"We are aware there are concerns around water quality results for a test taken on 26 July by the Environment Agency as part of their regular testing in the local area.

"These tests were taken outside of the Roker Pier arms and not in the body of water used for the swim and published on Monday 31 July following the event."

Triathlon swimmers have become ill after last weekend's event in Sunderland. Credit: PA

British Triathlon added that they had conducted their own tests of the swimming area before and after the event and the results were deemed acceptable.

A UKHSA North East statement said: "UKHSA’s North East Health Protection team is working with British Triathlon and Sunderland City Council following reports of illness in a number of participants who took part in the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland.

Organisers of the event have written to all participants to ensure they are aware and to advice anyone with symptoms to seek medical advice.

"The risk to the wider public is very low."

Sunderland City Council have been approached for comment.

