The bodies of three guinea pigs were found on a pizza box after having their skulls crushed.

Animal charity the RSPCA described the circumstances of their discovery in a residential area in Ryhope, Sunderland as "horrifying".

The three animals were found on top of a pizza box on a field next to houses on Dinsdale Street on the evening of Sunday 30 July and were collected by a volunteer from the charity Pawz for Thought.

A veterinary examination has revealed that the malnourished animals had had their skulls crushed, and the presence of blood in the mouths and noses of two of them indicates they could still have been alive at the time, the RSPCA said.

All three had also been flattened.

One of the guinea pigs had no fur and it is not clear whether the animal was a hairless skinny pig or if the animal had been deliberately skinned.

RSPCA inspector Lucy Green, who collected the guinea pigs to be examined, has been in touch with the local authority to request any CCTV footage from the local area and made house-to-house inquiries locally.

She said: “It’s clear from their very distressing state that someone has deliberately harmed these little guinea pigs and they’ve suffered terrible injuries as a result.

“Their bodies had been squashed, which made the veterinary examination more difficult, but it does appear that all three were malnourished. We’d like to thank Pawz for Thought for their help, and to everyone who has heard about this incident and understandably expressed their shock and concern.

“It’s an extremely distressing case and someone out there must know who these pets belonged to. We’d urge people with first-hand information to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

