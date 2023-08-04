Marks and Spencers is investing £13 million in Newcastle and Washington.

The retailer announced it will refit its Northumberland Street store, which has been a fixture of Newcastle's high street since 1932.

Work is due to start this month and will be carried out in stages so the store will remain open.

It is due to be completed by early 2024.

The retailer is also opening a new and bigger store at the Galleries Retail Park in Washington, with construction already underway.

Helen Cowie, regional manager for the North East, said: “M&S has been a part of local communities across the North East for well over a hundred years, and throughout that time we’ve always been innovating to keep delivering an excellent shopping experience for our customers – whether it’s the opening of one of our first ever Penny Bazaars in Newcastle’s famous Grainger Market in 1895, or launching our first ever shopping centre site in the country at the Metro Centre in 1986.

“We’re proud to have been trading from our store on Northumberland Street since 1932. Over the years we’ve undertaken plenty of refurbishments and extensions to make sure the store keeps delivering for local customers and today’s investment – as well as our plans for an exciting new store at Washington Galleries – shows that we’re as committed as ever to offering shoppers in the North East the very best of M&S.”

