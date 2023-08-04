Tributes have been paid to a man and woman who were both killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree.

Brogan Latcham, 25, and mother-of-three Kim Latcham, 29, suffered fatal injuries when their Jeep Cherokee was involved in the collision in County Durham on Saturday 29 July.

The vehicle crashed into a tree in Whitworth Lane, Spennymoor, just before 7am.

A second female passenger suffered serious leg injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Paying tribute to her son, Mr Latcham's mother said he had died while doing a favour.

Describing him as a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and friend, she said: “Brogan - most knew him as Latchy - was loved by everyone he met, the life and soul of the party, and yet still had a caring, nurturing side.

“He was the most loving and caring person anyone could meet. Nobody could compare to him, and he will leave a huge gap in the world.

“He'll definitely be the brightest star in the sky now, and will be with his great grandparents, grandad and identical twin brother and I look forward to be with him again someday. He'll never ever be forgotten.”

Brogan Latcham was described as "the the life and soul of the party". Credit: Durham Police

The family of Ms Latcham said: “We are heartbroken to announce the death of Kim Latcham, who was tragically involved in a road traffic collision on Whitworth Lane on Saturday 29th July 2023.

“She was a much loved daughter, step daughter, mother, granddaughter, sister and niece. Kim was a great friend to many and sadly leaves behind three young children Kai, Darcy-Mai and Harley-Jaye.

“We would like to thank everyone as we have been overwhelmed by all the support shown by friends and family. We now ask to be left alone so that we can grieve our loss in peace.”

On Saturday evening, officers investigating the collision appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 115 of July 29.

