York gets its first Rabbi in over 800 years

Play Brightcove video

Watch Helen Ford's report

York will have a Rabbi for the first time since Jews were expelled from England in the 13th century.

Rabbi Dr Elisheva Salamo has been appointed by the York Liberal Jewish Community and held her first service will be held on Saturday.

The community was set up in 2014 to offer a spiritual home to those who identify as Jewish.

Rabbi Elisheva said: "Its tremendously exciting because the possibilities are almost endless. The community has been so well founded and it's ready to do all the fun things that I love to do.

"We're going to have a short reading club. We're going to have Hebrew for children. We're ready to do all these things that build and develop our community."

York was the scene of one of the worst anti-semitic attacks in English history. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

York was the scene of one of the worst anti-semitic attacks in English history when 150 Jews took their own lives rather than be killed or forced to convert to Christianity.

The Jewish community was expelled from England 100 years later and York has not had a Rabbi since.

Rabbi Elisheva added: "Like the Holocaust, we can't move past it completely and we want it to inform our hope as well as our caution.

"But like the slogan 'never forget' we can hold it and we can say we want to build a world where this isn't possible. And that's what we're trying to do."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...