Hundreds of festival-goers at a music event in Newcastle have been told the festival they planned to attend today has been cancelled.

Loose Fest was due to take place on the Town Moor on Saturday 5 August and Sunday 6 August 2023.

Staff behind the scenes had been preparing for the festival all week, including on Friday.

But hours before it was due to start, Loose Fest was cancelled.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: "We deeply regret to announce that despite previous weather assurances and the best efforts by our festival and site team, unfortunately for reasons beyond our control LOOSEFEST23 is cancelled this weekend.

"We have been advised by the safety team and local authorities are in agreement that the festival site is not safe to open.

"With more heavy rain due over the weekend unfortunately we have been instructed that it will be a full festival cancellation.

"We appreciate this is absolutely devastating news. The safety of you guys, our artists and crew is priority as these shows and they cannot happen with out you!"

