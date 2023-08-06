Tributes are being paid to the father of an MH17 crash victim and footballing referee who has died.

Barry Sweeney became well known for his campaigning after the death of his son Liam in 2014.

He wanted answers after the plane was shot down over Ukraine and he became a figurehead for the many families who lost relatives that day.

Mr Sweeney was known as 'The Rocking Ref' by the North East grassroots football community.

Northumberland FA told ITV Tyne Tees: " Northumberland FA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Sweeney.

"Barry was an integral member of the grassroots community for a number of years and was highly respected across the game.

"Barry's commitment to refereeing made him a role model for younger officials coming into the game.

"Barry campaigned tirelessly in the search of justice for his son Liam. The grassroots game has lost a friend."

Other tributes were paid to Mr Sweeney, who was from Newcastle, on X, the site formerly known as Twitter:

