The RNLI was called out to assist two people after their dinghy capsized off the coast of Hartlepool.

Volunteers were paged at 1:49pm on Saturday 5 August when the two-metre dinghy got into difficulty.

It happened close to the shore between Pilot Pier and Heugh Pier at the Headland, Hartlepool.

The crew recovered two oars from the dinghy. Credit: Hartlepool RNLI

The pair were able to make their own way ashore and were met by two ambulances, as well as the local coastguard.

RNLI volunteer Matt Blanchard, who attended the incident, said: "Luckily the occupants of the dinghy were able to make their way ashore.

"We hope they make a full recovery after their ordeal."

Hartlepool RNLI's inshore lifeboat was on the scene within minutes and crews recovered two of the dinghy's oars from the sea.

The boat then returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 2:20pm where the lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service within ten minutes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...