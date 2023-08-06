Man walking Hadrian's Wall in 24 hours in memory of partner

A man from Northumberland has set off on a 73-mile journey along Hadrian's Wall in 24 hours in memory of his partner who died suddenly.

Ewan Duff's partner Rachel died in January of sudden and unexplained death in epilepsy (SUDEP).

On his walk from Carlisle to Northumberland, Mr Duff told ITV Tyne Tees and Border: "I'm taking on this mission because at the start of the year I lost my partner Rachel.

"She passed away unexpectedly from SUDEP. I wanted to do something, I wanted to channel my grief.

"It's something that has obviously become very important to me and SUDEP is something that not a lot of people know about. I didn't know about it beforehand and it's something that needs to be known about."

According to the Epilepsy Society, one in 1,000 adults die of SUDEP each year.

It happens when someone with epilepsy dies of a seizure for no apparent reason.

Mr Duff, who lives in Kendal, said his partner passed away suddenly before she was even diagnosed with epilepsy.

His challenge will take him past various Roman Forts along the historic wall and he is expected to finish in Wallsend at 8am on Monday 7 August.

