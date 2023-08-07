A 30-year-old man has been jailed for a collision that killed a dad-of-three after getting behind the wheel despite drinking in a pub.

Arron Dunlop, of Alma Street, Stockton, collided with motorcyclist Paul Greenfield, 58, the Norton Ring Road (A1027) on the evening of 8 June after drinking in the pub for hours.

The collision smashed his car's windscreen but Dunlop made no attempt to help and fled the scene. He aimed to leave the country but was apprehended by police before he could do so.

Dunlop pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and to failing to provide a specimen at Teesside Crown Court last month and has now been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Paul Greenfield died following the collision. Credit: Cleveland Police

Speaking of today’s sentence, Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Superintendent Chris Motson, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Arron Dunlop today.

“Paul was travelling home to his family after his shift at work and unfortunately he never arrived. Whilst nothing will ever bring back Paul, I hope that today’s outcome will bring his family some form of comfort.

“Arron Dunlop had previously been convicted of traffic offences and on the night that he fatally injured Paul Greenfield, he had consumed alcohol whilst drinking in the pub for hours beforehand.

"He then got into his car and was travelling at excessive speed when Paul was tragically killed.

“Afterwards Dunlop made no attempt to help Paul and instead immediately abandoned the car and made off.

"He travelled to the airport where he attempted to leave the country to evade justice.

"The instant actions carried out by officers meant that he was tracked down and arrested before he could get on a flight.

“Dunlop will now spend time behind bars to consider his actions that night, which stole a loving father and husband from his family. This case is sadly one which highlights the dangers of driving whilst under the influence and driving dangerously at excess speed.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...