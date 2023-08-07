Play Brightcove video

Cleveland Police drone footage

Police drone footage has captured the moment a drug dealer was caught red-handed before being arrested.

Kalum Over was caught completing a drugs deal on Haddon Street, Middlesbrough on Wednesday 24 May before being detained seconds later by plain-clothed officers from Cleveland Police.

A drugs search was then carried out at a property nearby and 31 grip seal bags containing Class A drugs were recovered from Over, believed to be worth over £300.

The 22-year-old was sentenced to 28 months in prison at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 4 August.

Sergeant John Sproson, from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I am pleased with the sentence and hope this sends a message to those criminals amongst our communities who are intent on dealing drugs; we won’t tolerate the misery you bring to our communities. We are watching and there really is nowhere to hide.

“I continue to encourage those with information on drug activity in their local communities to contact police with that information or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

