The former elected mayor of Middlesbrough has been charged with failing to disclose financial interests to the council when he was in his role.

Philanthropist and former fund manager Andy Preston, 57, was an independent elected mayor of his home town from 2019 until earlier this year.

He faces four charges and will appear before magistrates later this month.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man has been charged with four counts of non-disclosure of pecuniary interests in Executive meetings in contravention of S30(4) and 34(1)(b) and (3) of the Localism Act 2011.

“The man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday August 21.”

