Newcastle Restaurant Week: 110 businesses sign up to week of deals

Gaucho is among the first time venues taking part in Newcastle's restaurant week. Credit: Gaucho

More than 100 restaurants are offering special deals as part of a popular restaurant week as it returns to the city.

Diners in Newcastle can take advantage of the offers from dozens of eateries between 7-13 August.

Newcastle restaurant week, which has been running since 2011, was the first event of its kind in the UK and aims to boost city centre businesses during what was previously one the quietest weeks of the year.

The city has two restaurant weeks each year - in January and August - to try and provide a boost for city centre hospitality venues, as well as public transport providers and other businesses.

January’s event attracted over 58,000 diners and generated over £1 million for participating restaurants.

Rachel Barlow, marketing and events manager at NE1 Ltd, which organises the event and represents 1,400 businesses in Newcastle, said: “We’re thrilled to host NE1 Newcastle Restaurant Week again this August.

"After a record-breaking event in January, we’re hoping to once again fill the city with diners who can’t wait to enjoy delicious dishes at some of the city’s best restaurants. We have so many wonderful venues for people to enjoy this year which really adds to the excitement before the event and vibrant atmosphere during the week.

“Restaurants love the event, the interest it generates and the attention it draws to showcase their venues, their menus and highlight what they do best.  Many also use the week to shine the spotlight on rising stars within their in-house chef teams.  All venues pull out all the stops to put on a great week in celebration of Newcastle’s vibrant restaurantscene.”

“As always, we hope the event will be a huge success, and will break records in terms ofnumber of diners, and the income boost delivered for the city.”

Which restaurants are taking part?

Some of Newcastle's top restaurants are signed up to take part in August's event, along with some which are taking part for the first time.

Here is the full list of participating venues:

  • 21

  • 3Sixty Champagne Lounge

  • As you like it

  • Aveika

  • Ayla

  • Babucho

  • Banyan

  • Barluga

  • Bella Italia

  • Blackfriars

  • Café 21 at Fenwick

  • Café Andaluz

  • Castros

  • Central Oven + Shaker

  • ChaChaBuchi

  • Chaophraya

  • Chart House

  • Chiquito

  • City Tavern

  • Colonel Porter's

  • Coop Chicken House

  • Copthorne Hotel

  • Cote

  • Dabbawal

  • Dobson and Parnell

  • El Coto

  • El Torero

  • Empire

  • Fat Hippo

  • Fed's Grainger Market

  • Fed's Louie's Liquor

  • Frankie & Benny's

  • Fuego

  • Gaucho

  • Gino's

  • Gusto

  • Grain and Grill

  • Hard Rock Café

  • Harrys

  • Hen & Hops

  • Hibou Blanc

  • Horticulture

  • Hotel Du Vin

  • I Scream for Pizza

  • Kafeneon

  • Kaltur Dean Street

  • Kaltur High Bridge

  • Khai Khai

  • Las Iguanas Grey Street

  • Leila Lily

  • Liberty House

  • Lola Jeans

  • Louie's Liquor Store

  • Lui's

  • Malmaison Bar & Grill

  • Mantra Thai

  • Marco Polo

  • Mason & Rye

  • Meat: Stack

  • Miller and Carter

  • Missy Milieu's

  • MOJO

  • My Delhi

  • Nudo Noodle House

  • Pacific House

  • Pepo

  • Persia

  • Pitcher and Piano

  • Pizza Punks

  • Pleased to Meet You

  • Porterhouse

  • Prima

  • Rani

  • Redhouse

  • Revolucion de Cuba

  • Revolution

  • Roof Thirty Nine

  • Sachins

  • Shark Club

  • Shearers

  • Simply Greek Brunch House

  • Square Pizza

  • St Vincent

  • Supernatural

  • Thali Tray @ Bealim House

  • The Alchemist

  • The Bridge Tavern

  • The Broad Chare

  • The Earl of Pitt Street

  • The Exchange

  • The French Quarter

  • The Grainger Bar & Restaurant/Hotel Indigo

  • The Head of Steam, Quayside

  • The Hudson

  • The Maven

  • The Muddler

  • The Purple Peacock

  • The Real Greek

  • The Town Wall

  • The Wonderbar

  • Tomahawk

  • Topolino

  • Trap Food House

  • Turtle Bay

  • Twenty Twenty

  • Umai Mi

  • Ury

  • Victors

  • YOLO

  • Zizzi

  • Zucchini

Further details of the deals available are available on NE1's website.

