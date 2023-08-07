Newcastle Restaurant Week: 110 businesses sign up to week of deals

More than 100 restaurants are offering special deals as part of a popular restaurant week as it returns to the city.

Diners in Newcastle can take advantage of the offers from dozens of eateries between 7-13 August.

Newcastle restaurant week, which has been running since 2011, was the first event of its kind in the UK and aims to boost city centre businesses during what was previously one the quietest weeks of the year.

The city has two restaurant weeks each year - in January and August - to try and provide a boost for city centre hospitality venues, as well as public transport providers and other businesses.

January’s event attracted over 58,000 diners and generated over £1 million for participating restaurants.

Rachel Barlow, marketing and events manager at NE1 Ltd, which organises the event and represents 1,400 businesses in Newcastle, said: “We’re thrilled to host NE1 Newcastle Restaurant Week again this August.

"After a record-breaking event in January, we’re hoping to once again fill the city with diners who can’t wait to enjoy delicious dishes at some of the city’s best restaurants. We have so many wonderful venues for people to enjoy this year which really adds to the excitement before the event and vibrant atmosphere during the week.

“Restaurants love the event, the interest it generates and the attention it draws to showcase their venues, their menus and highlight what they do best. Many also use the week to shine the spotlight on rising stars within their in-house chef teams. All venues pull out all the stops to put on a great week in celebration of Newcastle’s vibrant restaurantscene.”

“As always, we hope the event will be a huge success, and will break records in terms ofnumber of diners, and the income boost delivered for the city.”

Which restaurants are taking part?

Some of Newcastle's top restaurants are signed up to take part in August's event, along with some which are taking part for the first time.

Here is the full list of participating venues:

21

3Sixty Champagne Lounge

As you like it

Aveika

Ayla

Babucho

Banyan

Barluga

Bella Italia

Blackfriars

Café 21 at Fenwick

Café Andaluz

Castros

Central Oven + Shaker

ChaChaBuchi

Chaophraya

Chart House

Chiquito

City Tavern

Colonel Porter's

Coop Chicken House

Copthorne Hotel

Cote

Dabbawal

Dobson and Parnell

El Coto

El Torero

Empire

Fat Hippo

Fed's Grainger Market

Fed's Louie's Liquor

Frankie & Benny's

Fuego

Gaucho

Gino's

Gusto

Grain and Grill

Hard Rock Café

Harrys

Hen & Hops

Hibou Blanc

Horticulture

Hotel Du Vin

I Scream for Pizza

Kafeneon

Kaltur Dean Street

Kaltur High Bridge

Khai Khai

Las Iguanas Grey Street

Leila Lily

Liberty House

Lola Jeans

Louie's Liquor Store

Lui's

Malmaison Bar & Grill

Mantra Thai

Marco Polo

Mason & Rye

Meat: Stack

Miller and Carter

Missy Milieu's

MOJO

My Delhi

Nudo Noodle House

Pacific House

Pepo

Persia

Pitcher and Piano

Pizza Punks

Pleased to Meet You

Porterhouse

Prima

Rani

Redhouse

Revolucion de Cuba

Revolution

Roof Thirty Nine

Sachins

Shark Club

Shearers

Simply Greek Brunch House

Square Pizza

St Vincent

Supernatural

Thali Tray @ Bealim House

The Alchemist

The Bridge Tavern

The Broad Chare

The Earl of Pitt Street

The Exchange

The French Quarter

The Grainger Bar & Restaurant/Hotel Indigo

The Head of Steam, Quayside

The Hudson

The Maven

The Muddler

The Purple Peacock

The Real Greek

The Town Wall

The Wonderbar

Tomahawk

Topolino

Trap Food House

Turtle Bay

Twenty Twenty

Umai Mi

Ury

Victors

YOLO

Zizzi

Zucchini

Further details of the deals available are available on NE1's website.

