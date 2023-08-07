Newcastle Restaurant Week: 110 businesses sign up to week of deals
More than 100 restaurants are offering special deals as part of a popular restaurant week as it returns to the city.
Diners in Newcastle can take advantage of the offers from dozens of eateries between 7-13 August.
Newcastle restaurant week, which has been running since 2011, was the first event of its kind in the UK and aims to boost city centre businesses during what was previously one the quietest weeks of the year.
The city has two restaurant weeks each year - in January and August - to try and provide a boost for city centre hospitality venues, as well as public transport providers and other businesses.
January’s event attracted over 58,000 diners and generated over £1 million for participating restaurants.
Rachel Barlow, marketing and events manager at NE1 Ltd, which organises the event and represents 1,400 businesses in Newcastle, said: “We’re thrilled to host NE1 Newcastle Restaurant Week again this August.
"After a record-breaking event in January, we’re hoping to once again fill the city with diners who can’t wait to enjoy delicious dishes at some of the city’s best restaurants. We have so many wonderful venues for people to enjoy this year which really adds to the excitement before the event and vibrant atmosphere during the week.
“Restaurants love the event, the interest it generates and the attention it draws to showcase their venues, their menus and highlight what they do best. Many also use the week to shine the spotlight on rising stars within their in-house chef teams. All venues pull out all the stops to put on a great week in celebration of Newcastle’s vibrant restaurantscene.”
“As always, we hope the event will be a huge success, and will break records in terms ofnumber of diners, and the income boost delivered for the city.”
Which restaurants are taking part?
Some of Newcastle's top restaurants are signed up to take part in August's event, along with some which are taking part for the first time.
Here is the full list of participating venues:
21
3Sixty Champagne Lounge
As you like it
Aveika
Ayla
Babucho
Banyan
Barluga
Bella Italia
Blackfriars
Café 21 at Fenwick
Café Andaluz
Castros
Central Oven + Shaker
ChaChaBuchi
Chaophraya
Chart House
Chiquito
City Tavern
Colonel Porter's
Coop Chicken House
Copthorne Hotel
Cote
Dabbawal
Dobson and Parnell
El Coto
El Torero
Empire
Fat Hippo
Fed's Grainger Market
Fed's Louie's Liquor
Frankie & Benny's
Fuego
Gaucho
Gino's
Gusto
Grain and Grill
Hard Rock Café
Harrys
Hen & Hops
Hibou Blanc
Horticulture
Hotel Du Vin
I Scream for Pizza
Kafeneon
Kaltur Dean Street
Kaltur High Bridge
Khai Khai
Las Iguanas Grey Street
Leila Lily
Liberty House
Lola Jeans
Louie's Liquor Store
Lui's
Malmaison Bar & Grill
Mantra Thai
Marco Polo
Mason & Rye
Meat: Stack
Miller and Carter
Missy Milieu's
MOJO
My Delhi
Nudo Noodle House
Pacific House
Pepo
Persia
Pitcher and Piano
Pizza Punks
Pleased to Meet You
Porterhouse
Prima
Rani
Redhouse
Revolucion de Cuba
Revolution
Roof Thirty Nine
Sachins
Shark Club
Shearers
Simply Greek Brunch House
Square Pizza
St Vincent
Supernatural
Thali Tray @ Bealim House
The Alchemist
The Bridge Tavern
The Broad Chare
The Earl of Pitt Street
The Exchange
The French Quarter
The Grainger Bar & Restaurant/Hotel Indigo
The Head of Steam, Quayside
The Hudson
The Maven
The Muddler
The Purple Peacock
The Real Greek
The Town Wall
The Wonderbar
Tomahawk
Topolino
Trap Food House
Turtle Bay
Twenty Twenty
Umai Mi
Ury
Victors
YOLO
Zizzi
Zucchini
Further details of the deals available are available on NE1's website.
