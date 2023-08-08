A nine-year boy was taken to hospital when he was injured by a pellet from an air gun.

Northumbria Police were alerted to the incident in Newcastle city centre at around 3pm on Saturday 5 August.

A pellet from an air gun is reported to have been fired by someone on a moped inflicting minor injuries on the boy which required hospital treatment. He was discharged later that day.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, releasing a picture of two people on a moped who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident in the Clayton Street West area of the city .

Inspector Steve Byrne, of Northumbria Police, said: “We want to make it clear that what happened is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“The incident has left a young boy and has his parents understandably shaken.

"We are carrying out a thorough investigation to piece together exactly has happened and find anyone involved.”

“We have now also released an image of two people on a moped who we would like to speak to in connecting with the incident.

“While we appreciate they are wearing helmets someone still may be able to identify them or the moped they are on. We would also encourage the individuals to come forward themselves.

“We would further ask anyone who saw the moped being ridden in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch."

Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch via the ‘Tell us Something’ section on the Northumbria Police website or on 101 quoting log NP-20230805-0628.

