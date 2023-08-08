A footballer has been jailed after punching a 60-year-old woman in the face on a night out.

Marcus Maddison launched the one-punch attack as the woman made her way home from Darlington town centre.

Maddison was drunk when he launched the attack during an altercation in a kebab shop.

Teesside Crown Court heard he hit his victim so hard she landed in the street in a pool of blood, struggling to breathe with multiple fractures to her face.

He has been jailed for 20 months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm.

The 29-year-old was released by Darlington FC in the weeks after the assault last September.

Marcus Maddison was a Darlington FC player at the time of the assault. Credit: PA

Maddison began his career at Newcastle, playing for Gateshead, Peterborough, Hull City and Charlton during his career.

During a previous hearing, the court heard Maddison had been out drinking in Darlington with a friend before the attack, which happened at about 3am on 24 September 2022.

Visiting a kebab shop on the way home, Maddison was involved in a verbal confrontation with the victim's daughter.

He ended up throwing cheesy chips at her, with some hitting the victim.

The court heard Maddison fell over as he was throwing his food before getting up and punching the woman in the face, fleeing the scene immediately after the assault.

Arriving in court on Tuesday 8 August, Maddison, who was previously of good character, told reporters he was "devastated" by what had happened.

Speaking after an earlier hearing, a spokesperson for Darlington FC said: "The club were made aware of an alleged incident and conducted an immediate disciplinary investigation.

"After discussions with the player concerned the club agreed to mutually terminate his contract with immediate effect at that time.

"Darlington FC is a fan-owned club and has zero tolerance towards discrimination, violence or abusive behaviour."

