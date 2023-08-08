Newcastle United have announced the arrival of Southampton right-back Tino Livramento.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the North East throughout the transfer window and was spotted at St James Park for the Magpies' pre-season friendly against Fiorentina on Saturday.

The fee is believed to be around £31million with add-ons to be included in the deal. He is Eddie Howe's fourth signing of the summer transfer window after Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

Livramento came through the Chelsea youth setup before moving to Southampton in 2021. He made an excellent start to his time at St Mary's but missed almost a year's worth of action with a serious knee injury.

He is likely to be viewed as a long-term replacement to Kieran Trippier and helps provide more depth to Newcastle's backline. Speaking after his arrival was announced, Livramento stressed the ability to learn from the veteran right-back was an important draw of the club.

He said: "I'm really excited to have signed for Newcastle United and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans.

"I was here for the games over the weekend; even though they were friendlies, there were so many fans and they were still so loud so I can't wait to see what it feels like to play in front of them in a Premier League or Champions League game.

"The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player. And with how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we're on now, I'm just looking forward to being a part of that.

"And to be able to learn from Kieran Trippier is another big thing for me; hopefully he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back."

Tino Livramento is keen to learn from Kieran Trippier while at Newcastle. Credit: PA

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe added: "Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him.

"At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team. I'm looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt."

Newcastle will get their Premier League campaign underway on Saturday night as Aston Villa make the trip to St James' Park.

The Magpies enjoyed a positive pre-season, going unbeaten in seven matches, and will be confident of replicating their success of last season.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...