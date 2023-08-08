Police are trying to trace two people after pub customers left without paying their £88 bill.

North Yorkshire Police said customers left the Denison Arms public house, in East Ayton, near Scarborough, on 25 June without settling up.

The food and drink bill totalled £88, the force said.

Two people are believed to have left in a red Citroen Berlingo vehicle.

Police released CCTV images of two people who may have information which could assist the investigation.

A spokesperson said: "We're asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as we believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with information can email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Fiona Wilding, quoting reference number 12230117506.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

