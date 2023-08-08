A rapist has been jailed for subjecting a woman to nearly a decade of sexual abuse, starting when she was a child.

Richard Williams, from Hartlepool, has been sentenced to 28 years behind bars after being found guilty of seven sexual offences at Teesside Crown Court in May.

The 61-year-old was charged with four counts of rape, one count of rape of a female under 16, one count of indecent assault and one case of indecent assault against a female under 16.

Williams was initially reported by a third party in 2018 who said he had sexually assaulted and raped his victim.

Inquiries began and the victim received specialist support while officers from the child abuse and vulnerable adults investigation unit worked with other agencies to piece together what had happened.

Charges were formally brought against Williams this year and he will spend 28 years in prison after being found guilty.

He also received an indefinite restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and will be subject to stringent conditions and monitoring.

Cleveland Police have praised the victim for her bravery after she was forced to relive her ordeal at trial due to Williams' lies.

Speaking after sentencing, Acting Detective Claire Barker said: “Even as an adult, the victim was terrified of Williams and she was initially very reluctant to take any action against him. However, she wanted to see him brought to justice so she fully engaged in our investigation; I can’t praise her highly enough.

“She’s demonstrated such incredible strength and bravery and is now thriving; I hope today’s excellent result will help her on her continuing path to recovery and I wish her well."

Safeguarding Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy King added: “Williams lied and lied again, denying his actions even when there was the strongest of evidence against him.

“He did all he could to throw our enquiries off course but my officers shared a determination to achieve charges and bring him before the courts to face the consequences of his abhorrent actions.

“Williams’ constant lying also meant the victim had to endure the stress of a trial, but she took it all in her stride and showed great courage and strength throughout.

“I’d reassure our communities that we will always investigate thoroughly any allegations of abuse, no matter how long ago it took place.”

