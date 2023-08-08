A master goldsmith from Hartlepool was given a surprise when he received a request to make jewellery for Johnny Depp.

Mark Lloyd, who has been making jewellery for 37 years and had his shop in Hartlepool for 23 years, was left amazed when he received a call for a personalised order for the Hollywood actor's 60th birthday.

The bespoke product from Mr Lloyd's Dune range was delivered on time and he later received a complimentary email detailing how much Depp loved the pendant.

Mr Lloyd requested a picture of Depp wearing the pendant but this was not able to be provided due to his contractual agreements.

The pendant made for Johnny Depp. Credit: Mark Lloyd

However, Mr Lloyd still managed to grab a sighting of his work in use when a friend captured a picture of Depp wearing the pendant at one of his gigs.

"When I got the picture and zoomed in on his neck, I couldn't really believe it," Mr Lloyd told ITV Tyne Tees. "It's just fantastic that I've actually seen it on his neck now.

"It's a funny feeling. Even though I knew he was getting it. It's still a different feeling to see it actually on his neck. That was a special moment."

Depp's pendant took the best part of a day to make as Mr Lloyd painstakingly took his time to ensure the product was of the highest standard.

Mr Lloyd has worked with famous faces in the past including fashion designer Scott Henshall, Belinda Carlisle and Lisa Scott-Lee. His work has also grabbed the attention of industry experts, being nominated as a finalist for the Bespoke Jeweller of the Year Award at the 2023 UK Jewellery Awards.

Mark Lloyd with the pendant he made for Johnny Depp. Credit: Mark Lloyd

However, for Mr Lloyd, the best thing about his job is the process of working with people to make a product that has emotional importance to them.

"What I really like is just being creative and that's why I joined the trade," he said. "I really enjoy that creative process of sitting down with somebody and having them explain the feelings behind why they want something and then you have to turn that into a physical piece.

"The tricky side of the business is just making sure that the person you're making for is going to love it.

"That's what's nice when somebody picks one up now, they know what they are getting and they are happy with it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...