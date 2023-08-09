Gateshead sprinter Joy Eze claimed gold in the women's 100m at the U-20's European Championship in a British one-two.

Eze, who claimed bronze in the same event in 2021, finished with a time of 11.39 seconds just a hundredth clear of British Athletics team-mate Renee Regis.

It is the second time the Gateshead Harrier has claimed gold at the tournament having helped GB and NI to 100m relay gold in 2021.

“This is mindblowing," she told British Athletics after her win. "It is just amazing to become the champion. Coming to this competition, I just wanted a PB and then to see what it is enough for. Just to be on the list of all the British champions is a big honour for me.

“The big reward is that my hard work has paid off. At the finish line, I do not know what was actually going on. I did not know where I was at the finish line or what time it was. When I just saw the confirmation, my mind was just going crazy."

Eze, who studies at Newcastle University admitted it was difficult to overcome the heat in Jerusalem but believes it helped her to run quicker.

“When it comes to the weather, I almost got a heat stroke yesterday," she explained. "It is good to have hot weather because it allows you to run faster.

"It was about the recovery and the help of my physio – the whole team – they were working together to get my body back in shape, recharging to stay focused for the race.”

The British team’s medal tally currently stands at one gold, one silver and one bronze with two days of action left to go in Jerusalem.

